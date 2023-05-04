Kremlin aide discusses bilateral cooperation with Cuban leader

HAVANA, May 4. /TASS/. Russian presidential aide Maxim Oreshkin, who is on a visit to Havana, met with Cuban leader Miguel Diaz-Canel to discuss priority issues of bilateral cooperation, Cuba’s Granma newspaper reported on Wednesday.

According to the newspaper, Oreshkin pointed to energy, tourism and investments to the Cuban economy as key areas of cooperation.

He noted that the Russian delegation included "representatives from various companies that are ready to invest in such sectors of the Cuban economy as mining, agriculture, tourism, infrastructure, and energy," the Granma said.

On Tuesday, Oreshkin met with Cuban Deputy Prime Minister Ricardo Cabrisas Ruiz to discuss prospects for bilateral economic cooperation.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and speaker of the Russian State Duma (lower parliament house) Vyacheslav Volodin paid official visits to Cuba in April.