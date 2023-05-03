Moscow Region’s authorities stop issuing permissions to use drones

MOSCOW, May 3. /TASS/. A ban on issuing permits for drone flights is in force in the Moscow Region, with exceptions made only for works being carried out by emergency services and bodies of state power, the press service of the governor and government of the Moscow Region said on Wednesday.

"At a meeting of the Moscow Region’s operations center in April 2023 it was decided to prohibit the issuance of permits for the flights of unmanned aerial vehicles over the territory of the Moscow Region. An exception is made only for works to be carried out by operational services and public authorities," the news release reads.

The ban is already in force.

Earlier, Moscow’s Mayor Sergey Sobyanin announced a ban on the launch of drones over the Russian capital. An exception was made for vehicles "being used under decisions by the state bodies of power".