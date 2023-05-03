Russian envoy slams NATO for waging proxy war against Moscow

UNITED NATIONS, May 3. /TASS/. NATO is waging a proxy war against Moscow through Ukraine, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said at a UN Security Council meeting on confidence-building measures in international affairs on Wednesday.

"Today, we live in a world where the truth means nothing, where misanthropic and thoroughly false ideas are imposed through media outlets controlled by the collective West, where white is called black and the other way around," he pointed out. "Of course, I’m talking first and foremost about the situation in Ukraine, which the US and its allies have turned into nothing but a bargaining chip in their geopolitical struggle with Russia. This is why a Russia-hating neo-Nazi dictatorship was established on our border in the past eight years, which declared war against all things Russian and the things that really united us," Nebenzya added.

"It came to NATO’s proxy war against Russia, which is fraught with the most devastating consequences for all of humanity. Is it at all possible to talk about confidence in such a situation?" the Russian envoy said.