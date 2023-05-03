Poland demanded handover of school’s territory for whole year — Russian embassy

MOSCOW, May 3. /TASS/. The Polish side has been insistently demanding from Russia the handover of the embassy school’s territory for a whole year.

"Over the past year the Polish authorities have been increasingly insistent in demanding the transfer of the school buildings and territory to the Polish state property management authority," the embassy told TASS. "In April 2022, they already seized one of our buildings, so we did not rule out that they would do the same to the school."

On the morning of April 29, the Polish authorities began the confiscation of the school building of the Russian embassy in Warsaw by force. They ordered the personnel to leave the premises by 7:00 p.m. Moscow time. The Russian embassy in Poland considers the authorities’ actions unlawful.