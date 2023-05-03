Russian diplomats in Poland not to cancel Victory Day wreath-laying ceremony — embassy

VIENNA, May 3. /TASS/. Russian diplomats in Poland have no plans to drop a wreath-laying ceremony at the Soviet Memorial Cemetery in Warsaw on May 9, marking the 78th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany in the 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War; but for security reasons, this year’s ceremony will be held without children, the Russian embassy to Poland told TASS on Wednesday.

"We are going to lay the wreaths, but for security reasons we are not bringing schoolchildren this time," the Russian embassy said.

Founded in 1950, the Soviet Memorial Cemetery, located on Zwirki i Wigury Street in the Polish capital and covering an area of 19.2 hectares, is the burial place of about 22,000 Soviet soldiers, who died liberating Poland from the Nazis. The memorial plaque says in two languages, ‘Eternal glory to the Soviet soldiers who fell liberating Poland from Nazi invaders in 1944-1945.’ In total, more than 600,000 Soviet soldiers were killed in the Polish territory during World War Two.