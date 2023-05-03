Russian air defenses engage targets in Crimea’s southeast — regional head

SIMFEROPOL, May 3. /TASS/. Air defense systems were at work in the southeast of Crimea, with no damage or injuries reported, Crimea’s Head Sergey Aksyonov wrote on his Telegram channel on Wednesday.

"In the southeast of Crimea, the air defense forces successfully engaged targets. There is no damage or injuries. I request all to keep calm and trust only verified sources of information," he said.

Meanwhile, Oleg Kryuchkov, adviser to the Crimean head, said on his Telegram channel earlier on Wednesday that Russian air defense systems had shot down two Ukrainian attack drones over Crimea.

Crimean Head Aksyonov told TASS in December that Ukrainian drones remained a threat to the region. Over the past few months, Kiev has attempted several times to attack Crimean civilian infrastructure with drones. The latest attack occurred on May 1 when one Ukrainian drone was shot down in Crimea’s west and the second UAV was downed as it approached the Sevastopol Bay.