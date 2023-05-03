Russia, UN representatives to hold grain deal consultations in Moscow May 5 — MFA

MOSCOW, May 3. /TASS/. The next round of negotiations between a Russian interdepartmental delegation with the UN representatives on the implementation of the memorandum between Russia and the UN Secretariat on the promotion of Russian products and fertilizers on the global markets will be held in Moscow on May 5, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a news briefing on Wednesday.

"Another round of consultations on the implementation of the [Russia-UN memorandum on the normalization of Russia's agricultural exports] between the Russian interdepartmental delegation with UN representatives, including the Secretary-General of the UN Conference on Trade and Development, Rebeca Grynspan, will be held in Moscow on May 5," she said.

"Our assessments of the implementation of the Black Sea Initiative in combination with the implementation of the Russia-UN Secretariat memorandum on the access of Russian agricultural products and fertilizers to the world market are well known. They have not changed," Zakharova added.