Nothing good in store for Russia-Poland ties judging by Warsaw’s attitude — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 2. /TASS/. Relations between Moscow and Warsaw, judging by how the Polish authorities are acting, can hardly be expected to get better, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"Judging from the attitude Poland’s authorities are displaying now, nothing good is in store for our bilateral ties," he told reporters.

Peskov also noted that all-out Russophobia is a huge factor in Poland’s decision-making process with regard to Russia. "From all appearances, the Russophobia that has infected [Polish authorities’] minds keeps them from being able to think clearly on all things Russian as well as prevents them from making more or less coherent moves. This cannot but have consequences," the Kremlin official said.

Earlier, Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council Dmitry Medvedev tweeted that diplomatic relations with Poland made no sense while Russophobes were still in power in that country. This remark came amid the events unfolding around the Russian Embassy’s school building in Warsaw. The Russian Foreign Ministry said that Moscow deemed the Polish authorities’ intrusion into the school as a blatant violation of the 1961 Vienna Convention and another encroachment on Russian diplomatic property in Poland. The ministry vowed that Warsaw’s actions would see a response from Moscow.