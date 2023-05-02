Decision to withdraw Polish diplomats from Moscow being debated, nothing final — official

MOSCOW, May 2. /TASS/. No decision to recall Polish diplomats from Russia has been made as of yet, Marcin Przydacz, head of the international policy department at the Polish presidential office, said on Tuesday.

"As for our mission in Moscow, we are in coordination with the countries of Europe and our Euro-Atlantic community," he said in an interview with Poland’s TVP1. "And if we collectively decide that the diplomats should be recalled, we will definitely do so. But so far, no such decision has been made."

Przydacz’s statement came in light of another strain in relations between Moscow and Warsaw following the seizure of the territory which houses the Russian embassy’s school on Saturday.