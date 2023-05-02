Russia’s Battlegroup West stymies three attempts to rotate Ukrainian troops near Kupyansk

MOSCOW, May 2. /TASS/. Russian soldiers attached to Battlegroup West foiled three attempts by the Ukrainian armed forces to rotate their troops in the Kupyansk area, Battlegroup Spokesman Sergey Zybinsky said on Tuesday.

"During combat in the Kupyansk area, servicemen from Battlegroup West detected and eliminated two enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups from the 14th and 92nd separate mechanized brigades, and successfully foiled three attempts to rotate units at the adversary’s forward positions in the vicinity of the population centers of Kamenka, Kislovka and Sinkovka," he said in a video published by the Zvezda TV channel on its Telegram channel.

He reiterated that near the population center of Svessa, tactical aviation delivered a strike on an enemy arms and military equipment maintenance depot. According to him, aviation also destroyed six enemy observation posts.

"Artillery fire from a Msta-S self-propelled artillery system under the command of section chief Sergeant Sergey Sviridov eliminated two enemy mortar squads in the vicinity of Sinkovka and Pershotravnevoe," the spokesman added.