GENICHESK, April 30. /TASS/. Ukrainian authorities will do everything to prevent the establishment of bodies of power in Russia’s new regions. This is why Ukraine opened a criminal case against Acting Director of the Organizational, Legal and Administrative Department of the Kherson Region Ministry of Informational Policy Valentin Rybin, the official told TASS Sunday.

Earlier, Ukrainian media reported that Ukrainian law enforcement opened a criminal case against Rybin over charges of treason.

"I believe that I have become a target, and they will keep working on me. I treat the events with understanding, because I knew what was happening and whom I was dealing with since 2014. Ukrainian intelligence agencies will do everything to thwart elections in Russia’s new regions. They must prevent the establishment of bodies of power, and therefore I’m ready for any development," he said, commenting on the reports about the criminal case.

Previously, Rybin registered as a participant of the preliminary vote in the United Russia party on nomination of candidates to the Kherson Region legislative assembly.

"Since 2014, I’ve been defending both the Health Minister of Crimea and the Deputy Minister for Youth and Sports of Crimea over their treason charges, because they served as representatives in the established bodies of power in Crimea. I would point out that the deputy of the Yevpatoria city council Vasily Ganysh was sentenced to 12 years in prison for ‘legitimization of occupational authorities’ as Kiev calls us," Rybin noted.

Rybin was born in Khabarovsk, he received his education in Ukraine and worked as a lawyer there for years. His latest major proceedings include defense of politicians Viktor Medvedchuk and Anatoly Shariy.