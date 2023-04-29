Relations between Russian, Cuban presidents drive bilateral cooperation – Duma speaker

HAVANA, April 29. /TASS/. Visiting State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin held a meeting with Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Saturday and they focused on cooperation between the two countries, TASS correspondent reported.

At the meeting, Volodin conveyed greetings and best wishes from Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Your relations give momentum to the development of cooperation between Russia and Cuba," the lawmaker stressed.

"Our objective with the counterparts from the National Assembly of People’s Power is to do out best for the legislative support of decisions adopted at the level of heads of state. That is right that we have reached new formats of cooperation within the parliamentary dimension," Volodin added.

Before meeting the president, Volodin and the Russian delegation laid flowers at the monument to Jose Marti, one of the leaders of Cuba’s national liberation movement.