Russian Duma speaker to pay official visit to Cuba

MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. Russian State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin will pay a one-day official visit to Cuba on Saturday.

The senior Russian lawmaker and his delegation will arrive in Havana at about 4:00 p.m. Moscow time. The debut meeting of a commission on cooperation between the lower house of Russia’s parliament and Cuba’s National Assembly of People’s Power (unicameral parliament) will take place in the Cuban capital. Parliamentarians will discuss legislative support for the economy, energy, agriculture, tourism and other spheres.

Bilateral meetings with high-ranking Cuban officials are also on the agenda.

A State Duma delegation led by Volodin last visited the Latin American country in February 2022.

Earlier this month, Russia’s top diplomat Sergey Lavrov visited Cuba, where he met with the republic’s President Miguel Diaz-Canel and Army Gen. Raul Castro. Lavrov also invited his Cuban counterpart Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla to make a visit to Russia. Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev travelled to Cuba in March.

The Cuban leader visited Moscow late last November. At a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, he said that Russia can always rely on Cuba, a country that he said was interested in the continued development of bilateral relations. He also addressed both houses of Russia’s legislature.