Senior Russian diplomat, UN envoy discuss worsening situation in Kosovo

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. The deteriorating security situation in Kosovo and acts of violence against Kosovo Serbs were the focus of a meeting between Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin and Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Kosovo and Head of the United Nations Interim Administration Mission (UNMIK) in Kosovo Caroline Ziadeh in New York on Friday.

"The sides discussed current issues of the implementation of the UNMIK mandate during the course of the United Nations Security Council meeting on April 27, as well as the current situation in Kosovo with a focus on the deterioration of the security situation and frequent acts of violence against Kosovo Serbs," the Russian foreign ministry said.