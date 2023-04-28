Russia will not follow anybody’s rules, says Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, April 28. /TASS/. The West is seeking to impose its rules on everyone but Russia will not follow them, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"Our partners, or it can be said, former partners in some countries are maniacally ruining the legal framework and channels of dialogue, seeking to impose their views and so-called rules on everyone," he said at a meeting with the Council of Legislators.

"No one has ever seen these rules," Putin said. "Who wrote them, these rules? They write them under a blanket and then do something with it under the blanket. But we are not going to get under the covers with them. And will not follow their rules either."

He noted that "parliamentary diplomacy is gaining "extra significance." Despite the actions by unfriendly countries, the intensity of international contacts, including inter-parliamentary contacts, "is not reducing, on the contrary, it is increasing," he said. "This is good, right tendency."