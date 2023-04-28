Amid Western aggression Russian authorities must work as one team — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, April 28. /TASS/. The Russian authorities must work as a cohesive team in the face of the Western countries’ economic aggression, Russian President Vladimir Putin told the Council of Legislators on Friday.

"Amid the West’s economic aggression, the parliament, the government, and all regional and local authorities must act clearly and quickly and work as one cohesive, well-coordinated team," he said.

Putin stressed that the Russian authorities must create a basis for the country’s long-term, independent and successful development, rather than try to wait for an end to the period of difficulties and challenges.

"Our task is not to adapt, not to wait for the period of difficulties, challenges and external pressure to end, but to create a basis for long-term, independent, successful development of our country, to strengthen its sovereignty in all respects," Putin said.

He also stressed that the lawmakers’ search should be aimed at "all-round support for domestic enterprises, research centers and labor staffs, new breakthrough projects in all sectors and spheres, and the general expansion of the freedom of enterprise, and the removal of obstructions to business activity."