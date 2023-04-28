Moldova moving ‘full speed’ into anti-Russian camp — Kremlin

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. Moldova’s current government is "moving full-speed" towards anti-Russian sentiment, and Moscow is disappointed that Chisinau has embarked on this path, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.

"Obviously, the current leadership of Moldova is moving full-speed towards that well-known Russophobia. Moreover, for some reason they put their dreams of joining the EU on a par with the flourishing of Russophobia. They think that this should be an absolutely obligatory attribute of EU integration - to hate Russia and any pro-Russian manifestations," he said commenting on the entry ban imposed by the Moldovan authorities on Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"We can only be disappointed by this," Peskov added.

Nevertheless, the Kremlin spokesman pointed out that the anti-Russian line taken by the Moldovan leadership does not exactly reflect the sentiment in Moldovan society.

"There are different attitudes there. However, it is certainly a country that is now rushing to become unfriendly to us," Peskov concluded.

On April 27, Moldovan Prime Minister Dorin Recean said in an interview with TV-8, commenting on the list of Russian officials barred from entering Moldova, that Chisinau would not allow the Russian president to visit the country.

Recean refused to disclose any details, but answered in the negative to a reporter’s follow-up question about Putin visiting the republic.