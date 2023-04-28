Up to 300 Ukrainian troops, mercenaries wiped out in Donetsk area in 24 hours — top brass

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. Russian forces have eliminated up to 300 Ukrainian troops and mercenaries in the Donetsk area over 24 hours, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov told journalists on Friday.

"Over 24 hours, on this direction, up to 300 Ukrainian troops and mercenaries have been eliminated as well as three infantry combat vehicles, four armored combat vehicles, eight cars and a D-30 howitzer," the military official said describing the situation in the Donetsk area.

He also reported that Russian forces wiped out an AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery radar in the vicinity of Bondarnoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic.