MADRID, April 28. /TASS/. Russian Ambassador to Madrid Yury Klimenko was summoned to the Spanish Foreign Ministry on Thursday over a post on a social network, El Confidencial reported on Friday citing diplomatic sources.

According to it, Spanish Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs Angeles Moreno asked Klimenko to explain a video related to the Ukrainian conflict posted on the embassy’s Twitter page.

The newspaper says that the Spanish Foreign Ministry demanded to remove the video.