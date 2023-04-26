Russia to urge US to improve prison conditions for Russians — Ambassador Antonov

NEW YORK, April 26. /TASS/. Russia will demand that the US authorities provide better conditions for the jailed Russian nationals, Anatoly Legkodymov and Dmitry Ukrainsky, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov told reporters on Wednesday after visiting the Metropolitan Detention Center located in the Sunset Park neighborhood of New York’s Brooklyn borough and meeting with the detainees.

"They [Legkodymov and Ukrainsky] are in different units, they have difference [prison] conditions. Especially Anatoly Legkodymov, who is in the same unit with murderers and drug addicts, so he fears for his life," Antonov said.

"Tomorrow we will definitely contact the US Department of State with a demand that he should be transferred from that unit and be provided with normal conditions," he added.

According to the Russian diplomat, Ukrainsky has health problems and also needs better conditions of custody.

"We will write a separate note, will call on the Department of State and demand normal treatment, medical care," Antonov stressed.

Furthermore, the Russian ambassador pointed out that almost half of his visit was wasted on unnecessary checks.

"I’ve spent nearly three and a half hours in the prison. Besides, an hour and a half went to some technical, absolutely pointless procedures and checks," the diplomat said.

Ukrainsky is accused of embezzling US citizens’ money and then laundering it in Thailand. In the United States Legkodymov is suspected of laundering money through a cryptocurrency exchange.