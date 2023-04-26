Bill goes to Duma for tighter control over implementation of foreign agents law — lawmaker

MOSCOW, April 26. /TASS/. A Russian State Duma commission has submitted a bill to the lower house of parliament that would tighten control over the implementation of the law on foreign agents, the commission’s chairman, Vasily Piskarev, announced on Wednesday.

"My colleagues from the [Duma] commission for investigating instances of interference [by foreign states in Russia’s internal affairs] and I continue to engage in fine-tuning our legislation. Today, we’ve introduced to the Duma a set of amendments to the legislation on controlling the activities of foreign agents," he told reporters.

The lawmaker added that it was very important to eliminate any existing loopholes and legal gray areas so as to prevent those who may be acting under foreign influence from circumventing Russian law.