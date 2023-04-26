Grain deal letter from UN chief Guterres to Putin being considered — Kremlin

MOSCOW, April 26. /TASS/. A letter from UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on the grain deal, which was sent to Russian President Vladimir Putin via diplomatic channels, is under consideration, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"Yes, it was received via diplomatic channels. It is being considered now," Peskov told journalists.

As it was reported earlier, UN Secretary-General Guterres handed Lavrov a letter addressed to Putin that included ideas about how to implement the grain deal, with similar letters being sent to Ukraine and Turkey.

Agreements on the export of food from Ukraine were concluded on July 22, 2022, for 120 days and extended in November for the same period.

One of the agreements regulates the order of grain supplies from the Kiev-controlled ports of Odessa, Chernomorsk and Yuzhny. Moreover, a memorandum was inked by Russia and the UN on lifting export restrictions for Russian agricultural products and fertilizers to global markets.

Moscow notes that the second part of the agreement is not being implemented. On March 18, Russia announced that the deal was being extended for 60 days, warning that this would be enough time to assess the efficacy of the memorandum signed with the United Nations.