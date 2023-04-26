Russia can swiftly move to cancel INF moratorium without enacting special law — senator

MOSCOW, April 26. /TASS/. Russia could lift the moratorium on the deployment of intermediate-and shorter-range missiles "in various regions" without delay in view of the US intention to build up its missile capabilities in the Asia-Pacific region (APR), moreover without the need to enact any special legislation, Konstantin Kosachev, deputy speaker of the Federation Council, Russia’s upper house of parliament or senate, said on Wednesday.

Earlier, Vladimir Yermakov, director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Non-Proliferation and Arms Control Department, said that Moscow could depart from the moratorium on the deployment of ground-based INF weapons in retaliation for the West's actions.

"The current climate of complete distrust in the missile sphere, as well as the United States’ unequivocal intentions in the Asia-Pacific, threaten Russia's national security. In such a situation, the lifting of the moratorium on Russia's deployment of missiles ‘in various regions’ would appear to be appropriate and proportionate. Such a decision could be taken promptly, at any moment. It would not even require formal legislative action as the moratorium was never enshrined in any federal law," Kosachev said on his Telegram channel.

He pointed to certain indications that the US was building up its missile capabilities in APR countries.

"The Americans' decision to deploy their missiles in Japan would be an act with the most sensitive [consequences]. Should this happen, the main and final condition of Russia's unilateral moratorium - i.e. the non-deployment of American short-and medium-range missiles in other regions of the world - would be shattered," Kosachev stressed.

At the same time, he noted, in such a situation, "hope dies last."

"De facto compliance by all parties with the moratorium is in any case preferable to its de facto lifting. But if Russia has to respond, it will respond resolutely and solely on the basis of our interests, in other words, based on the national security of Russia and its citizens," says the politician.

The US suspended its obligations under the INF Treaty on February 2, 2019, claiming that Russia was allegedly in breach of the agreement. If the US administration's line of argument is to be believed, Russia violated the treaty by developing the 9M729 missile. Moscow rejected these accusations, making a number of counter-claims concerning, for example, elements of the US missile defense system in Europe. In September 2019, it became known that Russian President Vladimir Putin had sent a proposal to the leaders of several countries, including NATO members, for a moratorium on the deployment of intermediate and shorter-range missiles in Europe and other regions. A short while later the US effectively rejected the initiative.