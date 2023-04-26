UN Security Council meeting on Middle East was not anti-Israeli — Lavrov

UNITED NATIONS, April 26. /TASS/. A UN Security Council meeting on the situation in the Middle East, during which the Israeli delegation walked out of the hall, was not anti-Israeli and was a part of the previously approved agenda, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has told reporters in New York.

"The event was not anti-Israeli, it was held on the basis of the US Security Council’s agenda, and the issue has been on the agenda for decades. The Palestinian issue is among the most long-standing conflicts, which is not being addressed by anyone, in any way," the top Russian diplomat said on Tuesday at a news conference to sum up the results of his visit to the United States within the framework of Russia’s presidency in the UN Security Council.

In his words, the event was aimed at encouraging implementation of earlier agreements reached within the framework of the UN Security Council.

"Attempts are now being made to discard the agreements that were sealed by UN Security Council resolutions, and to promise some economic benefits if the Palestinians stop demanding to create their own statehood," he said.

"This event is not anti-Israeli, this event <…> is aimed at the implementation of earlier decisions of the UN Security Council, intended to ensure the right of Palestinians to create their own state and simultaneously the right of Israelis for security at its borders," Lavrov added.