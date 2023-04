UNITED NATIONS, April 26. /TASS/. Russia is ready at all times to assist Sudan in overcoming the current hardships and restoring peace, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Anna Yevstigneyeva told the UN Security Council.

"We would like to reaffirm the Russian Federation’s readiness to assist the friendly nation of Sudan at all times in successfully overcoming the current hardships and returning to the path of peace and sustainable development," she said.