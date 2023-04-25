Russian paratroopers thwart Kiev’s attempt to deploy reserves to Artyomovsk

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. Russian assault teams continue active operations for destroying Ukrainian troops in the western part of Artyomovsk while paratroopers and combat aircraft thwarted Kiev’s attempt to deploy reserves to the city, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Tuesday.

"In the Donetsk direction, the assault teams continued their active operations for destroying the enemy in the western part of the city of Artyomovsk. Airborne forces, operational/tactical and army aviation are rendering direct support to the assault teams in capturing the city and thwarting the enemy’s attempts to deploy reserves there," the spokesman told a briefing on the progress of the special military operation in Ukraine.

Artillery of the southern battlegroup struck the Ukrainian army units near the settlements of Bogdanovka, Krasnoye and Stupochki in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the general said.

"In the past 24 hours, aircraft flew nine sorties and the battlegroup’s artillery accomplished 62 firing objectives to support the assault teams in the Artyomovsk area," Konashenkov reported.