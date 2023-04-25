Russia to achieve all goals of special military operation, says Medvedev

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. The goals of the special military operation set by Russian President Vladimir Putin will be achieved, Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said at the Knowledge educational marathon on Tuesday.

When asked about how he assessed the progress of the special military operation in Ukraine, the politician replied: "This is a complex issue because the special military operation continues. I can only say that I am absolutely confident that all the goals that the president of our country set before our servicemen for carrying out the special military operation will be achieved," Medvedev stressed.

Russia is fighting with NATO in Ukraine and the West’s undeclared war against Russia is underway, he added.

"Today we are confronted not by the Ukrainian army, we are confronted by the entire North Atlantic alliance and this is, indeed, an undeclared or a special proxy war, as it is sometimes called, which the Western world is waging against our state. That is why, we have to fight with the whole of NATO, bearing in mind the delivery of armaments and, let us say openly, also the training of Ukrainian military personnel and a lot of other factors," the politician said.

As Medvedev said, this is "quite a complex task." "That is why, it is perfectly clear that we must do everything to ensure that we win in this war and I am absolutely certain about that," the senior security official stressed.