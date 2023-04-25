Russia stands for stabilization of relations between nuclear powers — diplomat

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. Russia considers it necessary to stabilize relations between the nuclear powers and does not reject potential new security treaties with the West in the future, Vladimir Yermakov, director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Non-Proliferation and Arms Control Department, told TASS in an interview.

"It [the international security infrastructure] should not in words but in deeds level the conflict potential on the basis of mutual consideration by the parties of each other's fundamental interests. To this end, it is necessary, first of all, to stabilize relations between the nuclear powers, which are permanent members of the UN Security Council, and bear special responsibility for ensuring peace and global security," he pointed out.

"If the US and its allies were ready for such an undertaking, there would be opportunities for new, viable arrangements with these countries in the areas of strategic stability and arms control. We are in no way abandoning such a possibility in the future, after achieving the goals of our ongoing special military operation. Our relations with the West in the security sphere must be based on international legal instruments," the diplomat added.

At the same time, according to Yermakov, it will only be possible if Russia’s interests are taken into account. "I will reiterate it once again: this can only be implemented if Russia's core interests are respected and taken into account. This approach is enshrined in our Foreign Policy Concept," the diplomat pointed out.

In addition, Yermakov stressed that "to ensure the long-term stability it is necessary to seriously update the destabilized international security architecture".