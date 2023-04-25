Moldovan Ambassador to Moscow summoned to Russia’s MFA

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. Moldovan Ambassador to Moscow, Lilian Darii, was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry on Tuesday.

The Moldovan diplomat entered the ministry’s building without making comments to the press, according to a TASS reporter.

Last week, Spokesperson for Moldova’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and European Integration Filip Cojocaru said that Chisinau had declared a Russian embassy employee persona non grata.

For his part, Russian Ambassador to Moldova Oleg Vasnetsov said after visiting the Moldovan Foreign Ministry that he had not received a coherent explanation as to why the decision was made.