Russia significantly ahead of US on hypersonic weapons, Washington displeased — diplomat

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. Washington is displeased because Moscow has taken a significant lead in the development of advanced hypersonic weapons, and American attempts to catch up have been ineffective so far, Russian Foreign Ministry Non-Proliferation and Arms Control Department Director Vladimir Yermakov told TASS Monday.

"The US is obviously displeased that Russia has taken a significant lead in the development and commissioning of advanced hypersonic weapons. Meanwhile, American attempts to close this gap have been ineffective so far," the diplomat noted.

However, Yermakov underscored, Russia has "no illusions."

"The US still remains a high-tech country with the largest military budget, and, one day, a portion of their hypersonic projects will be finalized. But, as President Putin noted in this regard, our specialists might come up with something else in the meantime," he continued.

Yermakov noted that Moscow "is not obsessed with the ‘hypersonic race’."

"Based on the existing defense goals and the evolving threats, we will continue to calmly and gradually perfect our weapons, based on the principle of reasonable sufficiency," he concluded.