West will get over its hatred for Russia, says Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. Western countries are now willing to do anything to fight the Russia they hate, but this will pass like the common cold, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"They are all victims. They have been brainwashed, simply bewitched. They are ready to spend their lives hating Russians. But sooner or later, this will pass, like the common cold, but, regrettably, now the situation is what it is," he said.

"Poland is literally gripped with Russophobia now. They hate us, simply hate us with a passion," Peskov said.

According to the Kremlin spokesman, Western propaganda has nothing to say about the coup in Ukraine. "They are tight-lipped; they don’t use the word ‘coup.’ They don’t talk about the fact that [Viktor] Yanukovich legitimately became president there in 2014. It was not us who elected him; he was elected by the Ukrainians. He was the president of Ukraine and it is not our business to evaluate him. He was Ukraine’s legitimate president and when the Maidan (the term ‘maidan’ was coined after Kiev’s central Independence Square, or Maidan Nezalezhnosti, to refer to anti-government riots - TASS) began, representatives from France, Germany, and Poland arrived there. They signed off on guarantees to Yanuovich when he was trying to negotiate with the opposition," Peskov recalled.

"We did not sign back then. Our representative refrained from doing so at [Russian President Vladimir] Putin’s instruction so as not to take part in this debacle. And he was right. Now they are hushing this up, that it was a guarantee of these three countries," he stressed.