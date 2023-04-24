Ambassador: Pandemic did not prevent Pyongyang, Moscow from developing bilateral relations

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. North Korea and Russia have been able to maintain channels of communication and successfully continue to develop cooperative relations even amid the coronavirus pandemic, North Korean Ambassador to Russia Sin Hong-chol told TASS in an exclusive interview.

"Amid the crisis in global healthcare, communication and interaction between Pyongyang and Moscow proceeded in a continuing, close manner, while new channels and methods of cooperation were put to use," the North Korean diplomat pointed out.

He mentioned that last year a videoconference between the co-chairmen of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation was held. As well, the Russian Culture Minister delivered greetings and remarks via video at the opening ceremony of the 32nd April Spring Friendship Art Festival, and a number of well-known Russian creative teams participated in the festival remotely and provided video recordings of their performances.

"Despite the difficulties and challenges on the way forward, North Korean-Russian friendship, which has a deep history and tradition, will continue to be strengthened and developed at a higher level with the in-depth attention of the leaders of the two countries," Sin Hong-chol emphasized. He pointed to the need for a speedy resolution of the global health crisis, the resumption of multilateral exchanges and contacts, and the achievement of new, fruitful results from cooperation in the bilateral relationship between North Korea and Russia.

"We also express confidence that the Russian people will achieve further great successes in building a strong Russia," the ambassador concluded.