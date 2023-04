MOSCOW, April 23. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Sunday that he is convinced that Russia’s statements at the United Nations Security Council will be in focus of attention of the entire world.

"I am sure that it (the truth - TASS) will heighten much more interest in the entire world than the filtered information poured on their audience by our Western colleagues," he told journalists at the airport before leaving for New York.