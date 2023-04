MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. The ceasefire is being observed very badly in Khartoum, Russian Ambassador to Sudan Andrey Chernovol told TASS on Saturday.

"The fact is that the ceasefire in Khartoum is being respected very poorly. In general, the situation is definitely better that it was in the first days of the conflict. Along with this, some air raids and exchanges of gunfire can be heard across the city," he said.