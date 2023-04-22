Western attempts to abolish Russian culture failed, says Russian ambassador to Spain

MADRID, April 22. /TASS/. The West has failed to cancel Russian culture, Russian ambassador to Madrid Yury Klimenko told a TASS correspondent on Saturday.

According to him, "attempts [by the collective West] to cancel the great Russian culture" have failed.

"This is evidenced by the recent premiere of the opera Nose at the Royal Theater in the capital (Madrid - TASS), the upcoming screening of the contemporary Russian film 'Being' in Madrid, the unflagging interest in the exhibitions of the Russian Museum branch in Malaga, the performance of works by Russian composers at central venues in the country with the invitation of our musicians and so on," the diplomat said.

As Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova earlier pointed out, the West unleashed a "blatant anti-Russian campaign and hysterical attempts to cancel" Russian culture, "creating obstacles in the way of contacts in the field of science, education, and public diplomacy.".