Diplomat calls for assessing Russia’s missile deployment policy

MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. Moscow needs to assess how reasonable its policy of refraining from deploying ballistic missiles to western areas is, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Ambassador-at-Large Grigory Mashkov said in an op-ed for the International Affairs magazine.

"Medium-and long-range missiles require more attention as they are beginning to take on a strategic dimension. All the restrictions were lifted after the collapse of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty. In this regard, the logical question arises: how far behind did we fall compared to other countries that possess such weapons and what needs to be done in the first place to address the existing imbalance?" the diplomat pointed out.

"We also should assess if our current policy of refraining from being the first to deploy medium-and long-range land-based ballistic missiles is reasonable in the western direction and whether we need to start preparations for the deployment of such missiles, which would allow us to promptly respond to emerging challenges should the situation deteriorate," Mashkov noted.

According to him, Moscow should remain alert along its eastern borders, too. "It’s possible that a scenario of confrontation will be implemented there and Russia will be dragged into real conflicts against its will. This is why there is a need for an impressive arsenal of medium-range missiles to curb potential threats to our national security," the diplomat emphasized.