Possible rise in tensions on Korean Peninsula to threaten Russia's Far East — diplomat

MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. Russia’s Far East could be at risk if the situation on the Korean Peninsula gets out of control, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Ambassador-at-Large Grigory Mashkov said in an op-ed for the International Affairs magazine.

"If the situation gets out of control, our Far Eastern territories may be at risk," Mashkov pointed out.

The diplomat noted that the situation in the region had been escalating due to the West’s sanctions pressure and provocations against North Korea staged by Japan and South Korea. "In response, Pyongyang is taking action to boost its nuclear and missile capabilities. Tests and demonstration launches of all kinds of missiles are taking place," he added.