Russia sounds off on how to combat human trafficking — foreign ministry

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. The Russian delegation to the conference of the Alliance against Trafficking in Persons organized by the OSCE in Vienna has presented its priorities and approaches in the area of combating human trafficking, the Russian foreign ministry said on Friday.

"Members of the delegation presented Russia’s priorities and approaches in the area of combating trafficking in humans," it said. "Most of the OSCE member states agreed that no country can combat and defeat this form of transnational crime by itself and that consolidated efforts and cooperation are needed."

"There was some dissonance in the speeches of some delegations - from the United States, Canada, and the European Union, who sought to sidetrack the discussion to the threadbare politicized cliches about ‘Russia’s aggression against Ukraine,’" the ministry noted. "Despite the soaring biasedness of the organization’s humanitarian dimension and the habit of some member nations to blame Russia for even their own ‘sins,’ the discussion during the event was largely professional and constructive. This is what we would like to see in the OSCE.".