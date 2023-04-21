Russian Foreign Ministry deplores lack of results in implementing 2nd part of grain deal

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. Russia does not see any results of the implementation of the second part of the Black Sea initiative concerning the lifting of restrictions on Russian exports. Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin reiterated this on the air of the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

"While the first part of this Black Sea initiative is being implemented, and we see results, the second part, which concerns memorandums between Russia and the UN Secretariat, according to our assessment, is coming up short," Vershinin said.

According to him, Russia is talking about "the need to work very effectively" so that "there are results." "Unfortunately, there are no results," the high-ranking diplomat pointed out.

The deal for the export of foodstuffs from Ukraine was concluded in Istanbul on July 22, 2022, for a period of 120 days. One of the agreements, regulating grain exports from the Kiev-controlled ports of Odessa, Chernomorsk and Yuzhny, was initially valid until last November. In addition, a memorandum was signed between Russia and the United Nations under which the international organization should commit to lifting restrictions on supplies of Russian fertilizer and agricultural products to global markets. Russia has said that this part of the agreement has never been implemented.

On March 18, Russia announced a 60-day extension of the deal, warning that this timeframe would be enough to assess whether the memorandum signed by the UN was being implemented.