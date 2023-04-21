Russian assault teams continue battles in western Artyomovsk — top brass

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. Russian assault teams continued active operations for destroying enemy forces in the western part of Artyomovsk in the Donetsk area over the past day during the special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Friday.

"In the Donetsk direction, the assault teams continued battles in the western part of the city of Artyomovsk. Airborne forces are thwarting the enemy’s attempts to counter-attack on the flanks and are rendering support to the assault teams in capturing the city," the spokesman said.

During the last 24-hour period, operational/tactical and army aviation aircraft and artillery of the Russian battlegroup South struck the Ukrainian army units in areas near the settlements of Krasnoye, Chasov Yar and Predtechino in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the general said.

"Aircraft flew eight sorties to support the assault teams. Artillery of the southern battlegroup accomplished 69 firing objectives," Konashenkov reported.