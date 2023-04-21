Putin, Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia agree to expand relations

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince and Saudi Arabia’s Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud have agreed to step up bilateral contacts, the Kremlin’s press service said on Friday following a telephone conversation between the two leaders.

"The conversation was friendly, constructive and substantive. It was agreed to step up relations in specific areas of cooperation," the Kremlin stressed.

The presidential press service said that the Russian head of state "congratulated the leadership and people of Saudi Arabia on the holiday of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan."

The press service specified that the telephone conversation had been held at the initiative of the Saudi side. Previously, Putin and Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud spoke by telephone on January 30.