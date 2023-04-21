West to stop arms flow after grasping Kiev’s inability to stay in fight — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. The collective West will stop supplying Ukraine with weapons once it awakens to the inability of the Kiev regime to continue pursuing military action, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin told the RT TV channel on Friday.

"Maybe, at the moment when they finally recognize the inability of the Kiev regime to continue military actions, they will stop," he said, replying to a question as to when the collective West would stop supplying arms to Ukraine.

The senior Russian diplomat reiterated that the US and its allies have sought to defeat Russia strategically on the battlefield, noting, however, that "it’s impossible; it’s a goal that can’t be reached." According to Galuzin, the collective West has looked upon Ukraine as nothing more than "raw material" for the implementation of its aggressive goals. "They seem to be ready to continue this fighting until the last Ukrainian, unfortunately," the diplomat lamented.

A meeting of the defense ministers of Ukraine’s allies at the US air base in Ramstein, Germany, is slated for Friday, April 21. Ukraine hopes to clinch an agreement to receive from its partners additional air defense systems, warplanes, armored equipment and heavy artillery shells, as well as electronic warfare systems.

Earlier, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that he believed in the need for continued support for Ukraine by European countries, adding that NATO and its partners have already supplied Kiev with military aid to the tune of 150 bln euros, including 65 bln euros worth of weapons.