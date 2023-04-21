Kremlin does not discuss new wave of mobilization — spokesman

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. There are no discussions in the Kremlin about a new wave of mobilization, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media on Friday.

While commenting on reports that notifications had begun to be handed out to students at universities, he said: "This is the first time I hear about this. There are no discussions in the Kremlin about any wave of mobilization. What kind of notifications? What? To be honest, I don't even know. Let me repeat: there is no talk in the Kremlin about any wave of mobilization."

Peskov drew attention to the fact that "work is currently in progress to improve and digitalize the system of military registration and enlistment, concerning the constitutional duty of Russian citizens to serve in the army on conscription."