Kiev to make no attempt at counteroffensive in coming two weeks due to weather, says LPR

LUGANSK, April 21. /TASS/. The Kiev regime’s forces will be unable to switch to a counteroffensive in the coming two weeks due to unfavorable weather conditions, Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) people’s militia retired Lieutenant-Colonel Andrey Marochko said on Friday.

"After visiting the Donetsk area, I can say that unfavorable weather conditions will prevent the enemy from starting full-scale offensive operations at least in the coming two weeks. This is also unlikely in the Kupyansk and Krasny Liman directions," the LPR officer wrote on his Telegram channel.

The enemy is unable to conduct "full-fledged reconnaissance" due to low clouds while a large amount of precipitation "has turned many swathes of land into impassable swamps," making it impossible to use heavy armor on muddy roads, he said.

"Our positions significantly reinforced in all ways lately compel the enemy in case of an attack to employ large resources that it presently has to use to prevent our breakthroughs," Marochko said.