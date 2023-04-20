Russian lower house speaker to visit Cuba soon — Lavrov

MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. The chairman of the Russian parliament’s lower chamber, Vyacheslav Volodin, will pay a visit to Cuba in about ten days, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during a visit to the Caribbean nation on Thursday.

"We are satisfied with how the political dialogue [between Moscow and Havana] is progressing," he said, as he looked back on a number of recent visits paid by Cuban officials to Russia. "In a week and a half, State Duma chairman Vyacheslav Volodin will pay a visit."

According to Lavrov, Cuban president Miguel Diaz-Canel visited Russia last November. A month later, President of the National Assembly of People's Power (Cuba’s unicameral parliament) Esteban Lazo Hernandez also traveled to Moscow.

"All of this helped to develop the entire range of our contacts," the top Russian diplomat continued. "[Russian] Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev was here a while ago. He was received by the president of Cuba and Army Gen. Raul Castro and held useful consultations with Interior Minister Lazaro Alberto Alvarez Casas.".