Lavrov to meet with UN secretary-general in New York on April 24 — Russian UN ambassador

MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in New York on April 24, Russia's Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said on Thursday.

"We know for certain that the Minister [of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov] will meet with [UN Secretary-General Antonio] Guterres on Monday, armed with a lot of questions and topics for discussion that have piled up," the UN ambassador told the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

Russia holds the rotating presidency of the UN Security Council in April. As part of Russia’s presidency, Lavrov will attend Security Council sessions on April 24 and 25.