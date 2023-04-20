Lavrov says US ‘crusade’ against Russian interests is hopeless

HAVANA, April 20. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Thursday described Washington’s "crusade" against Russian interests, culture and traditions as hopeless.

"Everyone understands that the Americans have declared a ‘crusade’ against the Russian Federation, against its legitimate interests, against Russian culture, Russian traditions, choosing the Nazi regime in Kiev as a spearhead and funneling more and more weapons systems into it. It should be clear to everyone that this is a hopeless course," he said at a news conference following talks with Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla.

The minister said Moscow and Washington don’t communicate much at present.

"It’s only out of necessity that we discuss problems, which arise in the work of our embassies and in connection with efforts by the Americans to abuse their status, in particular, as the host country of the United Nations," he said.