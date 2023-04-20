Next meeting of Russian-Cuban commission to take place in Havana — Lavrov

HAVANA, April 20. /TASS/. The next meeting of the Russian-Cuban intergovernmental commission will be held in a month in Havana, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday at the press conference after talks with his Cuban counterpart Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla.

"Discussions primarily referred to the review of additional areas where we can develop and build up our trade and economic cooperation before the next meeting of the intergovernmental commission, which will take place in one month here, in Havana," Lavrov said.

The entire complex of bilateral relations of Russia and Cuba were discussed during the meeting of the two ministers, the top Russian diplomat added.