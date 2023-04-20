Cuban Prime Minister to take part in SPIEF 2023 in June — Lavrov

HAVANA, April 20. /TASS/. The Prime Minister of the Republic of Cuba, Manuel Marrero, will take part in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in June, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference on Thursday following talks with Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla.

"In the first half of June, at a meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council at the level of Prime Ministers, the Prime Minister of Cuba will take part as an observer. Then he will go to St. Petersburg to participate in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum," Lavrov said.

Lavrov noted that the involvement of the Cuban side in these events will help open up new prospects and directions for trade and economic cooperation.

"In addition to bilateral ties, we are also actively promoting cooperation between the Cuban side and the Eurasian Economic Union, where Cuba is an observer," he added.

The 2023 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), which is the largest economic forum in Russia, will be held on June 14-17. The SPIEF plenary session is traditionally attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin. This year, as Putin indicated earlier, the labor market will be in the focus of the SPIEF.