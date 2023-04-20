Yemen’s dire humanitarian status demands greater int’l effort — Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. The international community needs to redouble its efforts to alleviate the dire humanitarian situation in Yemen, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

The ministry pointed out that, according to incoming reports, some 90 people had been killed and several dozen had been hospitalized following a stampede during the distribution of humanitarian aid in the Yemeni capital of Sanaa on April 19.

"We see this tragic incident as just more proof of the priority need for and critical importance of alleviating the dire humanitarian situation in Yemen. This requires more international effort to provide the necessary assistance to all the Yemenis in need, regardless of where they live, and also to work towards fully lifting the country’s blockade, removing restrictions on the operation of airports and seaports, unblocking roads and creating conditions to facilitate the operations of humanitarian organizations," the Russian Foreign Ministry pointed out.

Moscow anticipates that Yemen’s leading political forces will soon be able to reach agreements as part of a UN-brokered constructive dialogue aimed at finding comprehensive and sustainable ways to normalize the situation in the country.

The Foreign Ministry expressed condolences to the families and friends of those killed and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.